For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Kaiden Guhle a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guhle stats and insights

  • Guhle has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Guhle has no points on the power play.
  • Guhle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:11 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:52 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:03 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:29 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.