Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Matheson in that upcoming Canadiens-Blackhawks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Matheson has averaged 25:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Matheson has a goal in five of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 17 of 32 games this season, Matheson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 32 games this season, Matheson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Matheson has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Matheson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-37).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 3 23 Points 1 5 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

