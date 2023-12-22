In the upcoming tilt versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Mitchell Stephens to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Mitchell Stephens score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephens stats and insights

Stephens is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Stephens has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

