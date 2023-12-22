For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Nicholas Suzuki a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

Suzuki has scored in nine of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).

He has six goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

Suzuki averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 24:17 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 19:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:25 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:26 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:40 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 22:17 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:51 Home L 5-1

Canadiens vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

