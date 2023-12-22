Nicholas Suzuki will be in action when the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Friday at United Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Suzuki in the Canadiens-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki has averaged 21:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Suzuki has a goal in nine games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 20 of 32 games this season, Suzuki has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Suzuki has an assist in 15 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Suzuki going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's -37 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 3 28 Points 1 9 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.