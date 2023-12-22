Can we count on Oskar Steen finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Steen has no points on the power play.

Steen's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 80 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:48 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and ESPN+

NESN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

