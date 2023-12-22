The Montreal Canadiens, including Sean Monahan, will be on the ice Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Thinking about a wager on Monahan? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Monahan vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan's plus-minus this season, in 18:18 per game on the ice, is -8.

Monahan has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Monahan has a point in 15 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

Monahan has an assist in nine of 32 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Monahan's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Monahan Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-37) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 2 19 Points 4 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.