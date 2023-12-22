Friday's game that pits the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Millett Hall has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Miami (OH) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-5.4)

Vermont (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Miami (OH) has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Vermont, who is 4-7-0 ATS. The RedHawks have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts put up 73.7 points per game (219th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (39th in college basketball). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Vermont wins the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 34.1 rebounds per game, 279th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8.

Vermont hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (21st in college basketball), 3.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.6% from deep (44th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32%.

Vermont and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 8.8 per game (12th in college basketball) and force 8.9 (357th in college basketball).

