The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) will host the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Vermont Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the RedHawks have averaged.
  • Vermont is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks sit at 341st.
  • The Catamounts put up an average of 73.7 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 72.1 the RedHawks give up to opponents.
  • Vermont has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

  • Vermont is putting up more points at home (77.7 per game) than on the road (70).
  • The Catamounts allow 58 points per game at home, and 70.8 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Vermont makes fewer triples away (10 per game) than at home (10.2), but makes a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (37.4%).

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Colgate L 77-71 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 73-51 Cassell Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Toledo W 86-60 Savage Arena
12/22/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
1/2/2024 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
1/6/2024 Maine - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

