How to Watch Vermont vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) will host the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
Vermont Stats Insights
- The Catamounts have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the RedHawks have averaged.
- Vermont is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks sit at 341st.
- The Catamounts put up an average of 73.7 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 72.1 the RedHawks give up to opponents.
- Vermont has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- Vermont is putting up more points at home (77.7 per game) than on the road (70).
- The Catamounts allow 58 points per game at home, and 70.8 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Vermont makes fewer triples away (10 per game) than at home (10.2), but makes a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (37.4%).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colgate
|L 77-71
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 73-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Toledo
|W 86-60
|Savage Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|Maine
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
