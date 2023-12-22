The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) will host the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Vermont Stats Insights

The Catamounts have shot at a 48% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the RedHawks have averaged.

Vermont is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks sit at 341st.

The Catamounts put up an average of 73.7 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 72.1 the RedHawks give up to opponents.

Vermont has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

Vermont is putting up more points at home (77.7 per game) than on the road (70).

The Catamounts allow 58 points per game at home, and 70.8 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Vermont makes fewer triples away (10 per game) than at home (10.2), but makes a higher percentage on the road (38.1%) than at home (37.4%).

