The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) play the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Vermont Players to Watch

Shamir Bogues: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Long: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Veretto: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Aaron Deloney: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Sam Alamutu: 4.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 8.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 284th 69.7 Points Scored 74.6 178th 151st 69.9 Points Allowed 63.7 36th 333rd 31.8 Rebounds 34.5 271st 330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st 88th 8.6 3pt Made 10.6 10th 134th 14.2 Assists 14.7 103rd 260th 12.9 Turnovers 8.7 12th

