Vermont vs. Miami (OH) December 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) play the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vermont Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vermont Players to Watch
- Shamir Bogues: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Long: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 4.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Darweshi Hunter: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaquel Morris: 7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evan Ipsaro: 8.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Mekhi Cooper: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison
|Miami (OH) Rank
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|284th
|69.7
|Points Scored
|74.6
|178th
|151st
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|36th
|333rd
|31.8
|Rebounds
|34.5
|271st
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|301st
|88th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|10.6
|10th
|134th
|14.2
|Assists
|14.7
|103rd
|260th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|8.7
|12th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.