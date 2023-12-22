The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) play the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

  • Shamir Bogues: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Long: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sam Alamutu: 4.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Darweshi Hunter: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaquel Morris: 7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Evan Ipsaro: 8.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Mekhi Cooper: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank
284th 69.7 Points Scored 74.6 178th
151st 69.9 Points Allowed 63.7 36th
333rd 31.8 Rebounds 34.5 271st
330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st
88th 8.6 3pt Made 10.6 10th
134th 14.2 Assists 14.7 103rd
260th 12.9 Turnovers 8.7 12th

