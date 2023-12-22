The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Millett Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 138.5 for the matchup.

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -5.5 138.5

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

Vermont's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points five times.

Vermont has an average point total of 137.8 in its matchups this year, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Catamounts are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Vermont has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Catamounts have played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Vermont.

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 5 45.5% 73.7 144.6 64.2 136.3 137.4 Miami (OH) 7 77.8% 70.9 144.6 72.1 136.3 142.7

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The 73.7 points per game the Catamounts record are only 1.6 more points than the RedHawks allow (72.1).

When Vermont puts up more than 72.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 4-7-0 0-2 4-7-0 Miami (OH) 5-4-0 3-2 5-4-0

Vermont vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits

Vermont Miami (OH) 5-1 Home Record 3-1 2-2 Away Record 1-5 0-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

