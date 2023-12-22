Windsor County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Windsor County, Vermont is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville School at White River Valley
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: South Royalton, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
