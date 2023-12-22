Friday's college basketball slate has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Indiana Hoosiers.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Boston University Terriers vs. Northeastern Huskies

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Cabot Center
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch Boston University vs. Northeastern

George Mason Patriots vs. Towson Tigers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: SECU Arena
  • Location: Towson, Maryland

How to Watch George Mason vs. Towson

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center
  • Location: Farmville, Virginia

How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Longwood

Harvard Crimson vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Costello Athletic Center
  • Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

How to Watch Harvard vs. UMass Lowell

Southern Jaguars vs. Oklahoma Sooners

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
  • Location: Norman, Oklahoma

How to Watch Southern vs. Oklahoma

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Clemson Tigers

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
  • Location: Clemson, South Carolina

How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Clemson

  • TV: ACC Network X

New Mexico Lobos vs. No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
  • Location: Spokane, Washington

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Gonzaga

Bowling Green Falcons vs. No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Assembly Hall
  • Location: Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Indiana

