Best Bets, Odds for the Bills vs. Chargers Game – Week 16
Best bets are available for when the Buffalo Bills (8-6) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
When is Bills vs. Chargers?
- Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model favors the Bills by 8.8 points, a much smaller margin than the 12-point spread set by BetMGM. Take the Chargers to cover.
- The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 89.5%.
- The Bills have put together a 7-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -850 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +575 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+12)
- The Bills are 6-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Buffalo has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 12-point favorites.
- The Chargers are 4-9-1 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- These teams average 48.7 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 4.7 more than the over/under of 44.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.3 fewer points per game (42.7) than this game's over/under of 44 points.
- Bills games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (28.6%).
- The Chargers have gone over in four of their 14 games with a set total (28.6%).
Stefon Diggs Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|74.4
|8
Easton Stick Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|218.0
|3
|5.5
|0
