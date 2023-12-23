The Buffalo Bills (8-6) will meet the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Bills are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread currently at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Bills' upcoming game against Chargers, see the article below, where we offer numbers to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Bills vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have been winning after the first quarter in seven games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Chargers have led five times, have trailed three times, and have been tied six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times in 14 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Bills have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up four times.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of 14 games this year, the Chargers have won the third quarter three times, lost six times, and tied five times.

4th Quarter

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Chargers' 14 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up five times.

Bills vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have been winning after the first half in nine games (7-2 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in five games (1-4).

In 2023, the Chargers have led after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in seven games (0-7), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

2nd Half

In 14 games this season, the Bills have been outscored in the second half five times (2-3 in those games) and have won the second half nine times (6-3).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Chargers have won the second half in four games (1-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (1-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in four games (3-1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.