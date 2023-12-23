The Buffalo Bills will meet the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Bills will earn a victory -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

On defense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 18.1 points per game. They rank sixth on offense (27.1 points per game). The Chargers have been struggling on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 375.3 total yards surrendered per game. They have been more productive offensively, putting up 333.7 total yards per contest (15th-ranked).

Bills vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+12) Over (44) Bills 27, Chargers 18

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Buffalo has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

The Bills have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

Buffalo games have gone over the point total four out of 14 times this season.

The total for this game is 44, 2.3 points fewer than the average total in Bills games thus far this season.

Chargers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has covered five times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

In 2023, four Los Angeles games have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Chargers games this year (44) is 2.0 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bills vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 27.1 18.1 28.6 15.3 25.0 22.0 Los Angeles 21.6 24.6 22.9 24.4 20.4 24.9

