James Cook will lead the Buffalo Bills into their game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Before placing a player prop wager, keep reading for the player props for the best performers in this contest between the Bills and the Chargers.

Sign up to bet on the Bills-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

James Cook Touchdown Odds

Cook Odds to Score First TD: +450

Cook Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 244.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) - James Cook - 71.5 (-113) 26.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 31.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 69.5 (-113) Ty Johnson - 18.5 (-113) - Dalton Kincaid - - 28.5 (-113) Khalil Shakir - - 21.5 (-106)

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Alex Erickson - - 9.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 27.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 36.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Easton Stick 208.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Jalen Guyton - - 13.5 (-113) Joshua Kelley - 11.5 (-113) - Isaiah Spiller - 20.5 (-113) - Josh Palmer - - 44.5 (-113) Quentin Johnston - - 30.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.