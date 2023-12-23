The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) play the Buffalo Bills (8-6) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Chargers

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Bills Insights

The Bills put up 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 24.6 per outing the Chargers surrender.

The Bills rack up only 1.6 more yards per game (376.9) than the Chargers give up per outing (375.3).

Buffalo rushes for 132.3 yards per game, 18.4 more than the 113.9 Los Angeles allows per outing.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the Chargers' takeaways (17).

Bills Away Performance

The Bills score 25.0 points per game in away games (2.1 fewer than overall), and concede 22.0 away from home (3.9 more than overall).

The Bills accumulate fewer yards in away games (364.7 per game) than they do overall (376.9), and concede more (334.0 per game) than overall (312.9).

On the road, the Bills accumulate fewer rushing yards (117.5 per game) than overall (132.3). They also give up more rushing yards (115.7 per game) than overall (112.2).

The Bills convert more third downs in road games (50.6%) than they do overall (49.2%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (40.6%) than overall (39.2%).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia L 37-34 CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City W 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 Dallas W 31-10 FOX 12/23/2023 at Los Angeles - Peacock 12/31/2023 New England - CBS 1/7/2024 at Miami - -

