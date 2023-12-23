The Boston Bruins' Pavel Zacha and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.

Bruins vs. Wild Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (43 points), via amassed 19 goals and 24 assists.

Through 31 games, Brad Marchand has scored 13 goals and picked up 14 assists.

Zacha has posted eight goals and 13 assists for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-2-4. He has given up 35 goals (2.25 goals against average) and recorded 447 saves.

Wild Players to Watch

Kirill Kaprizov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 30 points (one per game), as he has totaled 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games (playing 21:18 per game).

With 28 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and 22 assists through 28 contests, Mats Zuccarello is key for Minnesota's offense.

This season, Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has 22 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and eight assists (ninth).

In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 5-5-2 this season, compiling 322 saves and giving up 39 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .892 save percentage (54th in the league).

Bruins vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 18th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.1 20th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 30.7 16th 9th 23.96% Power Play % 18.1% 22nd 3rd 86.09% Penalty Kill % 72.57% 30th

