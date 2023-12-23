The Boston Bruins (19-6-6) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) on the road on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Bruins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-115) Wild (-105) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have put together a 14-11 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Boston has a record of 14-11 (winning 56.0%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 53.5% chance to win.

Boston's 31 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 15 times.

Bruins vs Wild Additional Info

Bruins vs. Wild Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 96 (21st) Goals 94 (22nd) 82 (3rd) Goals Allowed 99 (13th) 23 (12th) Power Play Goals 19 (21st) 16 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (30th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-2-3 overall.

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over five times.

The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins offense's 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Bruins have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 82 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +14 this season.

