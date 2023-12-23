Player props can be found for David Pastrnak and Kirill Kaprizov, among others, when the Boston Bruins visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 19:39 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 19 2 0 2 11 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Dec. 15 1 1 2 6 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 7

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 31 games, with 13 goals and 14 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 19 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 2

Pavel Zacha Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Pavel Zacha has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 28 games for Boston.

Zacha Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 19 0 2 2 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Kaprizov has scored 11 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 19 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Minnesota offense with 30 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Dec. 21 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Dec. 19 2 0 2 7 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 2

