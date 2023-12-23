Saturday's NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins (19-6-6) and the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota is expected to be a competitive outing. The Bruins have -115 moneyline odds to win against the Wild (-105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

Bruins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Bruins vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Wild Betting Trends

Boston's 31 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 15 times.

The Bruins are 14-11 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Wild have claimed an upset victory in two, or 15.4%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Boston is 14-11 (winning 56.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Minnesota is 2-11 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop David Pastrnak 0.5 (-161) 1.5 (-105) 4.5 (-167) Pavel Zacha 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-139) - Charlie McAvoy 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-154)

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 4-5 5-5-0 5.8 2.6 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 2.6 2.7 8 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 4-5-1 6.3 2.9 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.9 2.2 6 23.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

