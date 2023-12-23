Can we anticipate Charlie McAvoy scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).

He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.

McAvoy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:04 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:42 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 27:31 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

