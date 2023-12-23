Dalton Kincaid was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills have a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Kincaid's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 16, Kincaid has 61 receptions for 495 yards -- 8.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 74 occasions.

Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Bills have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Justin Shorter (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 16 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kincaid 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 74 61 495 244 2 8.1

Kincaid Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 5 38 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 8 5 21 0 Week 15 Cowboys 2 0 0 0

