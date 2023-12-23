Will Dalton Kincaid Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dalton Kincaid was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills have a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Kincaid's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 16, Kincaid has 61 receptions for 495 yards -- 8.1 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 74 occasions.
Dalton Kincaid Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Bills have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Justin Shorter (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bills vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kincaid 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|74
|61
|495
|244
|2
|8.1
Kincaid Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|6
|5
|43
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|8
|8
|75
|0
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|7
|5
|65
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|11
|10
|81
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|6
|5
|51
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|7
|6
|46
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|6
|5
|38
|0
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|8
|5
|21
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|2
|0
|0
|0
