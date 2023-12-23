Can we count on Dartmouth to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Dartmouth's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Dartmouth ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 295

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth's best wins

Dartmouth's best win this season came on November 26 in a 43-40 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats. D.Ariik, as the top point-getter in the victory over New Hampshire, posted 12 points, while Nina Minicozzi was second on the team with 10.

Next best wins

49-45 on the road over Merrimack (No. 329/RPI) on December 10

65-52 at home over Navy (No. 358/RPI) on December 8

58-52 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 360/RPI) on December 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dartmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Dartmouth is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

The Big Green have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Dartmouth faces the second-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Big Green's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

Dartmouth's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Dartmouth's next game

Matchup: Dartmouth Big Green vs. Brown Bears

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Brown Bears Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Dartmouth games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.