Buffalo Bills receiver Dawson Knox has a good matchup in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), facing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are conceding the third-most passing yards in the league, 261.4 per game.

Knox's stat line reveals 18 receptions for 138 yards and one score. He puts up 17.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 31 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Knox and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knox vs. the Chargers

Knox vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have surrendered a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 261.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Chargers have allowed 24 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 27th in NFL play.

Watch Bills vs Chargers on Fubo!

Bills Player Previews

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Knox with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knox Receiving Insights

Knox has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in eight games this year.

Knox has 6.3% of his team's target share (31 targets on 490 passing attempts).

He averages 4.5 yards per target this season (138 yards on 31 targets).

Knox, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 2.3% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Knox has been targeted six times in the red zone (10.2% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Knox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.