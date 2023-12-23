Will Dawson Knox pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Dawson Knox score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)

Knox has caught 18 balls (on 31 targets) for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one score this season.

Knox, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Dawson Knox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0 Week 6 Giants 6 3 17 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3 1 10 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 3 3 36 0

