With the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), is Deonte Harris a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris has totaled 138 yards receiving (10.6 per game) and one TD, hauling in 14 throws on 20 targets.

Harris has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0 Week 4 Dolphins 2 2 10 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 62 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 3 1 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 1 1 25 0

