Gabriel Davis will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

So far this campaign, Davis has caught 39 passes on 70 targets for 595 yards and six TDs, averaging 45.8 yards per game.

Davis vs. the Chargers

Davis vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

22 players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 261.4 passing yards per game given up by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Chargers have given up 24 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 27th in the league.

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Davis Receiving Insights

Davis, in six of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Davis has received 14.3% of his team's 490 passing attempts this season (70 targets).

He has been targeted 70 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (40th in NFL).

Davis has registered a touchdown catch in six of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 13.6% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

With 10 red zone targets, Davis has been on the receiving end of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 6 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

