Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown when the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 16 on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Davis' 39 grabs have turned into 595 yards (45.8 per game) and six scores. He has been targeted 70 times.

Davis has tallied a touchdown catch in six of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Gabriel Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 32 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 6 92 1 Week 3 @Commanders 4 1 35 1 Week 4 Dolphins 3 3 61 1 Week 5 Jaguars 8 6 100 1 Week 6 Giants 4 3 21 0 Week 7 @Patriots 5 1 6 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 87 1 Week 9 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 2 56 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 6 105 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 0 0 0

