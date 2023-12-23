James Cook did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. If you're trying to find Cook's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Cook has season stats that include 968 rushing yards on 188 carries (5.1 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 40 receptions on 47 targets for 433 yards.

James Cook Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Bills have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Ty Johnson (LP/shoulder): 24 Rush Att; 105 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 6 Rec; 53 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 16 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cook 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 188 968 2 5.1 47 40 433 4

Cook Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 56 0 3 46 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 14 67 0 1 6 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 20 0 4 19 0 Week 10 Broncos 12 109 0 2 11 0 Week 11 Jets 17 73 0 3 29 1 Week 12 @Eagles 16 43 0 6 57 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 10 58 0 5 83 1 Week 15 Cowboys 25 179 1 2 42 1

