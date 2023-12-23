James Cook has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 (Saturday, 8:00 PM ET). The Chargers have given up 113.9 rushing yards per game, 18th in the league.

Cook has racked up a team-high 188 rushing attempts for 968 total yards (69.1 ypg). He has scored two rushing TDs. Cook has put up 40 catches for 433 receiving yards (30.9 ypg) and four scores.

Cook vs. the Chargers

Cook vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games The Chargers have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

15 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Chargers this season.

The 113.9 rushing yards the Chargers give up per outing makes them the 18th-ranked run defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Chargers have scored 16 touchdowns on the ground (1.1 per game). The Chargers' defense is 26th in the NFL in that category.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

So far this season, Cook has hit the over 10 times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Bills pass on 54.5% of their plays and run on 45.5%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 409 rushes this season. He's taken 188 of those carries (46.0%).

Cook has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 13.6% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 21 red zone rushing carries (27.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-128)

Cook Receiving Insights

In 10 of 14 games this year, Cook has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has been targeted on 47 of his team's 490 passing attempts this season (9.6% target share).

He is averaging 9.2 yards per target (24th in league play), averaging 433 yards on 47 passes thrown his way.

Cook has a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Cook has been targeted five times in the red zone (8.5% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 25 ATT / 179 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

