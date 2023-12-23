Will James Cook Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 16?
When the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 16 on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will James Cook hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.
Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Buffalo's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 188 times for 968 yards (69.1 per game), with two touchdowns.
- Cook has also caught 40 passes for 433 yards (30.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Cook has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.
- He has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
James Cook Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|98
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|12
|29
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|14
|71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|13
|56
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|14
|67
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|6
|20
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|12
|109
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|17
|73
|0
|3
|29
|1
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|16
|43
|0
|6
|57
|0
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|10
|58
|0
|5
|83
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|25
|179
|1
|2
|42
|1
