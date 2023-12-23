Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics face the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent time out, a 144-119 win over the Kings, Brown put up 28 points and six assists.

In this article we will break down Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 22.7 24.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.2 PRA -- 31.2 34 PR -- 27.5 29.8 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.7



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Clippers

Brown has taken 18.6 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 19.9% and 19.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.7.

The Clippers allow 111.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 42.6 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers give up 25.7 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 33 29 7 2 0 0 0 12/12/2022 30 21 4 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.