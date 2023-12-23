The Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum, face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Tatum had 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-126 loss against the Warriors.

With prop bets in place for Tatum, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 26.8 25.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.4 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.5 PRA -- 39.7 38.2 PR -- 35.5 33.7 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.7



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Clippers

Tatum is responsible for taking 20.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.5 per game.

He's made 3.0 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.0 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers have allowed 42.6 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 36 29 11 1 3 1 0 12/12/2022 37 20 11 4 2 0 1

