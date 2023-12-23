Will John Beecher Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 23?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is John Beecher going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will John Beecher score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Beecher stats and insights
- In four of 30 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Wild this season in one game (one shot).
- Beecher has no points on the power play.
- Beecher averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.4%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.
Beecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:10
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:48
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|10:50
|Away
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
