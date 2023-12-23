Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a good matchup in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), facing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are conceding the third-most passing yards in the league, 261.4 per game.

Through the air this season, Allen has racked up 3,541 passing yards (252.9 per game), connecting on 325 of 490 attempts (66.3%) for 26 TD throws and 14 picks. On the ground, Allen has also rushed 80 times for 398 yards and 11 scores, averaging 28.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allen vs. the Chargers

Allen vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Five opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

11 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Chargers have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

The Chargers give up 261.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense ranks 27th in the league by conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (24 total passing TDs).

Watch Bills vs Chargers on Fubo!

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 246.5 (-115)

246.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in seven of 14 opportunities this season.

The Bills have passed 54.5% of the time and run 45.5% this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen's 7.2 yards per attempt rank 10th in the league.

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all 14 games this season, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has 84.1% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (37).

Allen has passed 59 times out of his 490 total attempts while in the red zone (43.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-118)

Allen Rushing Insights

So far this season, Allen has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

Allen has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in 10 games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 25 carries in the red zone (32.5% of his team's 77 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 7-for-15 / 94 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 23-for-42 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 29-for-51 / 339 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 81 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-32 / 275 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 15-for-26 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.