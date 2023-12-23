Will Josh Allen find his way into the end zone when the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers play in Week 16 on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Allen has rushed for 398 yards (28.4 per game) on 80 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Allen has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in 10 games.

Josh Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1 Week 10 Broncos 15 26 177 1 2 4 13 1 Week 11 Jets 20 32 275 3 1 5 15 0 Week 12 @Eagles 29 51 339 2 1 9 81 2 Week 14 @Chiefs 23 42 233 1 1 10 32 1 Week 15 Cowboys 7 15 94 1 0 8 24 1

