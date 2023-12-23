Khalil Shakir has a favorable matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 (Saturday, 8:00 PM ET). The Chargers allow 261.4 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Shakir has caught 26 passes on 32 targets for 422 yards and two scores, averaging 32.5 yards per game so far this year.

Shakir vs. the Chargers

Shakir vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 22 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Shakir will play against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Chargers concede 261.4 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Chargers have totaled 24 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Chargers' defense is 27th in the league in that category.

Bills Player Previews

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Shakir Receiving Insights

Shakir, in four of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Shakir has received 6.5% of his team's 490 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has been targeted 32 times this season, averaging 13.2 yards per target.

Shakir has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 4.5% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

