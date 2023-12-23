Should you wager on Khalil Shakir scoring a touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)

Shakir has 26 catches on 32 targets for 422 yards and two scores, with an average of 32.5 yards per game.

Shakir has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Khalil Shakir Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 6 6 92 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 4 57 0 Week 10 Broncos 2 1 24 0 Week 11 Jets 4 3 115 1 Week 12 @Eagles 5 3 47 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 0 0 0

