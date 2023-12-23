When Latavius Murray hits the gridiron for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 16 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Murray has 300 rushing yards on 78 attempts (21.4 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.

Murray also has 17 catches for 119 yards (8.5 per game).

Murray has scored a rushing TD in four games (of 14 games played).

Latavius Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 8 0 1 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 22 1 2 9 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 1 1 6 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 32 0 2 24 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 6 Giants 12 45 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 8 0 2 20 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 5 7 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 4 0 1 6 0 Week 10 Broncos 9 68 1 2 1 0 Week 11 Jets 10 35 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 9 30 0 3 18 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 3 9 0 1 21 0 Week 15 Cowboys 5 11 1 0 0 0

