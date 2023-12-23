Should you wager on Mason Lohrei to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lohrei stats and insights

  • Lohrei has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Lohrei has zero points on the power play.
  • Lohrei's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lohrei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 5-1
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:30 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 3-1
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:46 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:38 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.