Should you wager on Mason Lohrei to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Lohrei has zero points on the power play.

Lohrei's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lohrei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 5-1 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Home L 3-1 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:46 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:38 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.