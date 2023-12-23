Can we count on Morgan Geekie scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Geekie averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:48 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0

Bruins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

