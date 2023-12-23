NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The NHL lineup on Saturday is sure to please. The contests include the Calgary Flames taking on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of Saturday's NHL action.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSSW,BSSO,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSFL,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Washington Capitals
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSSUN,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSDET,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NESN,BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|SportsNet PT,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|MSG,MSG-B,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NBCS-CHI+,BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ALT2,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NBCS-CA,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.