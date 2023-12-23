The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Parker Wotherspoon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Wotherspoon stats and insights

Wotherspoon is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Wotherspoon has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

