Stefon Diggs will be running routes against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Diggs has posted a team-best 1,041-yard season so far (74.4 yards receiving per game) with eight TDs, hauling in 91 throws on 137 targets.

Diggs vs. the Chargers

Diggs vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Six players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

22 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

Diggs will square off against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Chargers concede 261.4 passing yards per contest.

The Chargers have the No. 27 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 24 this season (1.7 per game).

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs, in five of 14 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Diggs has 28.0% of his team's target share (137 targets on 490 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 137 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (56th in NFL).

In six of 14 games this year, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 18.2% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Diggs has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts).

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

