Stefon Diggs versus the Los Angeles Chargers pass defense and Asante Samuel Jr. is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Bills meet the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Bills vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 152.1 10.9 10 42 10.35

Stefon Diggs vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs has hauled in 91 receptions for 1,041 yards (74.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Buffalo has the eighth-most in the league, with 3,425 (244.6 per game).

The Bills put up 27.1 points per game, which is the sixth-most in the NFL.

Buffalo, which is averaging 35 pass attempts per game, ranks 13th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Bills rank 11th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 59 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 43.4%.

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 55 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 3,659 passing yards allowed (261.4 per game).

The Chargers' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 345 points allowed (24.6 per game).

Six players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 137 82 Def. Targets Receptions 91 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.4 51 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1041 55 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.4 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 355 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 2 Interceptions

