Stefon Diggs vs. Asante Samuel Jr.: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Stefon Diggs versus the Los Angeles Chargers pass defense and Asante Samuel Jr. is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Bills meet the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.
Bills vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: Peacock
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers
|152.1
|10.9
|10
|42
|10.35
Stefon Diggs vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs has hauled in 91 receptions for 1,041 yards (74.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.
- Looking at passing yards, Buffalo has the eighth-most in the league, with 3,425 (244.6 per game).
- The Bills put up 27.1 points per game, which is the sixth-most in the NFL.
- Buffalo, which is averaging 35 pass attempts per game, ranks 13th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Bills rank 11th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 59 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 43.4%.
Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense
- Asante Samuel Jr. has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 55 tackles, one TFL, and 12 passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 3,659 passing yards allowed (261.4 per game).
- The Chargers' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 345 points allowed (24.6 per game).
- Six players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.
- The Chargers have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Stefon Diggs vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|137
|82
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|91
|12
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.4
|51
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1041
|55
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|74.4
|3.9
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|355
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|2
|Interceptions
