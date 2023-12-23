Ty Johnson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. All of Johnson's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Johnson has rushed for 105 yards on 24 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has six catches (six targets) for 53 yards.

Ty Johnson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Bills this week: James Cook (DNP/illness): 188 Rush Att; 968 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 40 Rec; 433 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Johnson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 24 105 0 4.4 6 6 53 1

Johnson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 10 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 3 11 0 3 47 1 Week 12 @Eagles 6 19 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 5 19 0 2 2 0 Week 15 Cowboys 9 54 0 1 4 0

