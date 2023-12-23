With the Buffalo Bills playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), is Ty Johnson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Ty Johnson score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has run for 105 yards on 24 carries (15 yards per game).

Johnson has also caught six passes for 53 yards (7.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Johnson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

He, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ty Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 10 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 3 11 0 3 47 1 Week 12 @Eagles 6 19 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 5 19 0 2 2 0 Week 15 Cowboys 9 54 0 1 4 0

