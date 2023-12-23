2024 NCAA Bracketology: Vermont March Madness Resume | December 25
What are Vermont's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How Vermont ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|107
Vermont's best wins
When Vermont beat the Charleston (SC) Cougars, the No. 63 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 73-64 on November 16, it was its signature win of the season thus far. Against Charleston (SC), Matt Veretto led the team by recording 18 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 132/RPI) on November 17
- 66-65 at home over Yale (No. 143/RPI) on December 2
- 86-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 153/RPI) on December 20
- 73-71 on the road over Northeastern (No. 158/RPI) on December 6
- 67-55 at home over Merrimack (No. 168/RPI) on November 6
Vermont's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- According to the RPI, the Catamounts have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Vermont is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Vermont has drawn the 127th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- Of the Catamounts' 17 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.
- Vermont has 17 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Vermont's next game
- Matchup: Brown Bears vs. Vermont Catamounts
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
